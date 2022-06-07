Govt to Announce Final Decision on Restoring Saturday as Holiday for Schools and Offices

The federal government is likely to revert to a two-day weekend by restoring Saturday as a holiday for government offices and educational institutes.

In this regard, a proposal will be presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting of the federal cabinet that will be held today in Islamabad.

The proposal has been sent by the Power Division as part of its plan to save energy amid rising electricity shortfall. Besides, the Power Division has proposed changing the operating hours of markets.

The development comes a day after the Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif, proposed the government enact a 4.5-day work week and declare Friday half-day and Saturday and Sunday as holidays.

It must be noted here that a similar summary was sent to the federal cabinet two weeks ago. However, the PM rejected the proposal during the cabinet meeting held before his departure to Turkey on a three-day official visit.

Soon after getting elected earlier in April, PM Shehbaz had ordered to end the two weekly holidays, announcing that only Sunday will be observed as a holiday in government offices and educational institutes.