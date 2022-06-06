PEC Announces Thousands of Posts Under Paid Trainee Engineers Program

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in its 43rd Governing Body meeting has approved the “Trainee Engineers” program for fresh graduates.

Under this scheme, the PEC plans to train 2,000 fresh engineers who completed their degrees in the years 2020 and 2021.

The key purpose of this program is to give fresh graduates hands-on exposure, working knowledge, skill enhancement, and professional competence to work with the latest techniques and technologies. The qualified trainees will be engaged in various sectors of their preference.

Who Can Apply?

Graduates who have not availed of any other government-funded training/ internship program, are not associated with any government or private organization, are not full-time students of any public or private institution, possess degrees from an accredited engineering program in any discipline within the last 2 years (Jan 2020 to Dec 2021), are registered with the PEC as and obtained 50 percent marks or 2.5 CGPA in final degree can apply for the program.

Special Quota

2 percent quota for disabled applicants

5 percent quota is for minorities

Female students who meet the mentioned criteria will be preferred

Stipend

A stipend of Rs. 30,000 will be paid to the selected Trainee Engineers

The period of the program would be six months without any extension.

How to Apply?

Visit https://ojt.pec.org.pk/ for applying online

Mechanism for Recruitment

Interested candidates would be asked to register online by submitting discipline, domicile, location, and area of interest along with a CV

The applicants’ data would be shared with employers as per their requirements (industry, technical organization, HEIs, R&D, services, marketing)

Selection of applicants by the employers themselves through profile/CV review and interview (if needed)

Employers will share the list of selected candidates with PEC for formal notification

After approval of PEC, the selected candidates will be notified

After completion of the six-month duration, the employer will submit a feedback report as per the PEC format

Experience certificate will be issued by PEC to Trainee Engineers on successful completion, in consultation with respective employer

Please bear in mind before applying that the PEC Trainee Engineer Program is not (immediately or subsequently) a job. It is a temporary placement that will automatically terminate after six months.