Cloud-Tribe: A One-Stop Solution for All IT & Data Storage Needs

The innovative cloud computing solution, Cloud-Tribe, came to the market a few months ago with the intention to bring a world-class cloud service to Pakistan.

Initially offering Infrastructure as a Service, Backup as a Service and Disaster Recovery as a Service, and Platform as Service which is based on standard Kunbrenetes, Cloud-Tribe has moved quickly in the market to bring even more innovative products in the months since it launched.

Group CTO, Zain Ul Abideen, shares, “Having our group head office in Dubai has allowed us to connect to entrepreneurs and businesses from all around the world. We have really focused on finding and sourcing products on our marketplace which will give immense benefit to the Pakistani businesses and most importantly, be cost-effective.”

“Some of the products we have launched are SaaS products like ERP as a Service, CRM as a Service, SOC as a Service. We also implemented Computer-Vision as a Service which uses AI models to monitor video footage using thousands of endpoints and even Smart Home as a Service, which allows companies to actually become a Smart Home distributor in the market,” he added.

Cloud Tribe has also moved quickly to upgrade its Tier-3 standard Data Centers in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi to international standards and installed state-of-the-art Cyber Security Firewalls which use AI to monitor any incoming threats.

Cloud-Tribe argues that if they can match and better the services of the hyper-scalers internationally whilst maintaining an extremely secure environment for customers to keep their data stored within Pakistan – while giving an extremely cost-effective solution – then their success in the first few months of operation is likely to catch on to enterprises nationwide.

Haider Bokhari, Group CEO, shares, “Long gone are the days where you will have to spend an extortionate amount of time and money to implement servers and costly software in your company.”

“Cloud-Tribe operates on a “pay as you need” model so you would not need to invest heavily for things you do not need. Cloud-Tribe is the one-stop solution for all IT and storage needs that Pakistan has needed for a long time now,” he adds.