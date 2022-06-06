Naseem Shah Leaves T20 Blast Midway Due to Emergency

Naseem Shah is to return home to Pakistan on Monday due to a family emergency. Reportedly, Naseem’s father has taken ill and therefore Gloucestershire has allowed him to return home to spend as much time as he needs with his family during this difficult time.

Naseem Shah had signed a long summer contract with the club, however, he had missed some County Championship matches due to injury. After rehabilitation, Naseem Shah was currently representing Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast. But he is set to miss the upcoming appearances, as he returns home due to his father’s illness.

In a message for Naseem Shah, Gloucestershire wrote, “We hope to have Naseem back with the first-team squad as soon as possible, and everyone at Gloucestershire Cricket sends Naseem and his family their best wishes.”

Steve Snell, Performance Director at Gloucestershire Cricket, said, “We thoroughly support Naseem’s decision to return home to see his father. Of course, we will miss him on the field, but Naseem’s wellbeing and the health of his loved ones far outweigh any cricketing priorities.”

“We have loved having Naseem with us as part of the Gloucestershire family and we are looking forward to welcoming him back to us as soon as possible.”

“Everyone at Gloucestershire cricket is thinking of Naseem and his family and sending our utmost support,” he said.

Naseem Shah will take a flight for Pakistan on the 6th of June, waving goodbye to his County. It is yet not confirmed if the Pakistan star will rejoin Gloucestershire anytime soon.