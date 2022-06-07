Imam Excited to Play His 50th ODI in Multan

Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s in-form opening batter, will finally end his wait for an international match in his place of birth, Multan, as the City of Saints will host an international match after 14 years.

Speaking to PCB Digital on the sidelines of the national side’s training session, Imam said, “I have seen my uncle play here and I am very excited for my first international match in this city.”

ALSO READ Babar and Imam Among Most Prolific ODI Batters in Asian Conditions [Stats]

The left-handed opener made his international debut in 2017 and has yet to play an international match in his hometown, while the return of international cricket to Multan has an emotional significance for Imam as he will play his 50th ODI.

While expressing his delight, Imam said, “I was born here, but we moved to Lahore in my childhood. When we were coming to the stadium, I was reminiscing my childhood memories of the city and sharing them with Babar [Azam].”

The stylish batter went on to say that he is grateful to his family and friends for their support throughout his cricketing career and that he considers himself lucky to have these teammates who have made this journey even more special.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Leaves T20 Blast Midway Due to Emergency

“I am grateful to my family and my team for their incredible support. Cricket makes you learn a lot. There were highs and lows, and I have tried to learn from them. It has been an enjoyable journey so far. I am blessed to have these teammates, who have made this journey special for me.”

Imam is part of the 16-man squad for the West Indies series starting from June 8. He had a remarkable outing during the Australia series earlier this where he smashed two consecutive centuries.