Babar and Imam Among Most Prolific ODI Batters in Asian Conditions [Stats]

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is among the most prolific batters in Asia in ODI history. Babar has scored heavily in familiar conditions and his batting average of 70.38 in Asia is the second-best in ODI history.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Leaves T20 Blast Midway Due to Emergency

Surprisingly, West Indian top-order star, Shai Hope, is the leading batter in terms of average in Asian conditions with a staggering average of 91.14 in 20 innings.

Hope’s strike rate of 77.52 is on the lower side as compared to Babar, who strikes at 90.86. Babar has scored 9 centuries while Hope has struck 6 centuries in Asia.

Stylish middle-order batter, Haris Sohail, and opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq, are the other two Pakistani batters among the top ten performers in Asian conditions. Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, is the only Indian batter on the list while the likes of Michael Hussey, AB de Villiers, and Gary Kirsten have also performed considerably well in alien conditions.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Close to Achieving Milestone of 10,000 International Runs

Here are the best performers in Asian conditions:

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 100s Shai Hope 20 1,276 91.14 77.52 6 Babar Azam 30 1,830 70.38 90.86 9 Haris Sohail 20 1,054 65.87 89.47 2 George Bailey 18 914 60.93 89.60 1 Gary Kirsten 45 2,265 59.60 77.75 5 Virat Kohli 136 6,889 58.88 95.41 28 Gordon Greenidge 22 1,057 58.72 67.41 2 Imam-ul-Haq 20 925 57.81 80.15 3 AB de Villiers 46 2,193 57.71 99.00 10 Michael Hussey 28 1,129 56.45 88.61 2

*Min 15 innings

Babar, Imam and Hope will be determined to further improve their performances as the two teams lock horns in the three-match ODI series in Multan. The three players will be looking to help their teams win the series and climb up the ICC ODI World Cup Super League.