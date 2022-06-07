Govt Announces to Restore Saturday’s Holiday for Schools and Offices

The federal government has reverted to a two-day weekend by restoring Saturday as a holiday for government offices and educational institutes, ProPakistani’s sources have confirmed.

In this regard, a proposal was presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting of the federal cabinet held earlier today in Islamabad.

The proposal was sent by the Power Division as part of its plan to save energy amid a rising electricity shortfall. Besides, the Power Division also proposed different measures including changing the operating hours of markets.

The development comes a day after the Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif, proposed the government enact a 4.5-day work week and declare Friday half-day and Saturday and Sunday as holidays.

It must be noted here that a similar summary was sent to the federal cabinet two weeks ago. However, the PM rejected the proposal during the cabinet meeting held before his departure to Turkey on a three-day official visit.

Soon after getting elected earlier in April, PM Shehbaz had ordered to end the two weekly holidays, announcing that only Sunday will be observed as a holiday in government offices and educational institutes.