Umar Akmal Files Complaint Against Police Officer in Rs. 11 Lakh Fraud Case

Pakistan middle-order batter, Umar Akmal, has filed a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation regarding the progress of the Rs. 11 lakh fraud case. He complained against the Superintendent of Police Cantt Lahore for not cooperating with him.

According to the Lahore Police spokesperson, the national cricketer met with SSP Investigation, Imran Kishore, and stated that the case has been registered for 8 months, but the police are not cooperating.

Umar Akmal further said that the accused Sameer had committed fraud of Rs. 11 lakh and he had registered his case in Defense B police station but the investigating officer Tariq has removed the name of the accused.

The spokesperson further added that Umar Akmal complained that he went to SP Investigation Cantt, Hamza Amanullah, and waited for two hours but could not meet him.

However, SSP Investigation, Imran Kishore, assured the national cricketer that the department will resolve the matter on merit and action would be taken against the accused.

Umar Akmal was arrested years ago for allegedly thrashing a traffic warden, Zeshan, and tearing his uniform after being stopped for violating a signal.

Last month, Pakistan Cricket Board summoned Umar along with three other cricketers for fitness Tests in the hot weather of Lahore. The middle-order batter last represented Pakistan on a tour to Australia in 2019.