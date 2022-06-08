Here’s the Head-to-Head ODI Record Between Pakistan and West Indies

Pakistan cricket team will face West Indies in the three-match ODI series scheduled from June 8 to 12 at Multan Cricket Stadium. It will be the first bilateral series between the two countries since Pakistan won against the West Indies 2-1 in 2017.

The history of the ODI series between the two nations can be divided into two phases. The first phase lasted from 1976 to 1991 when the mighty West Indies dominated Pakistan, and the second phase began in 1999 which has been dominated by Pakistan.

During the first phase, both teams played 8 ODI series, with the West Indies winning 6 of them. Pakistan won one and one series ended in a draw. The West Indies whitewashed Pakistan in 3 of the first 8 series, while Pakistan clean-swept them in one.

Year Winner West Indies Won Pakistan Won Matches No Result 1976/77 West Indies 1 0 1 – 1980/81 West Indies 3 0 3 – 1985/86 West Indies 3 2 5 – 1986/87 West Indies 4 1 5 – 1987/88 West Indies 5 0 5 – 1990/91 Pakistan 0 3 3 – 1991/92 West Indies 2 0 3 1 1992/93 Draw 2 2 5 1

The second phase started when Pakistan whitewashed West Indies at a neutral venue, Canada. Between 1999 and 2017, the two countries played 9 ODI series, with the Men in Green winning all, including 4 whitewashes.

Year Winner Pakistan Won West Indies Won Matches No Result 1999 Pakistan 3 0 3 – 2001/02 Pakistan 2 1 3 – 2005 Pakistan 3 0 3 – 2006/07 Pakistan 3 1 5 1 2008/09 Pakistan 3 0 0 – 2011 Pakistan 3 2 5 – 2013 Pakistan 3 1 5 1 2016/17 Pakistan 3 0 3 – 2017 Pakistan 2 1 3 –

Since the inception of ODI cricket in 1975, 17 bilateral series have been played between the two nations, with Pakistan dominating with 10 wins. West Indies won 6 and one series ended in a draw.

The Men in Maroon have whitewashed the Green Shirts three times while they were whitewashed five times. The biggest margin is 5-0 when West Indies thrashed Pakistan in the Caribbean by 5-0 in the 1987 series.

Venue Series Pakistan Won West Indies Won No Result Pakistan Home 9 5 4 – West Indies Home 7 4 2 1 Neutral 1 1 0 – Total 17 10 6 1

During these 17 bilateral series, both cricketing nations have played a total of 63 matches with Pakistan winning 33 while West Indies winning 26 and 4 matches ended without any result.