Honda Vezel 2023 Spotted in Pakistan in Camouflage [Images]

Images of a wrapped Honda HR-V on social media have spurred speculations that Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) might be gearing up to enter the crossover SUV market of Pakistan.

The SUV has been spotted somewhere in Pakistan, wearing the same wrap as the 11th gen Honda Civic test unit before it. As always, HACL is keeping the matter under wraps — no pun intended — however, it is likely that the new SUV will debut in late 2022 or early 2023.

Details

Honda launched the HR-V — known as Honda Vezel in Japan — in early 2021 as a direct competitor to Toyota C-HR, Corolla Cross, Mazda CX-5, Kia Sportage, and other compact crossover SUVs.

It has a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 118 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to the front wheels only via a CVT gearbox. In a hybrid configuration, HR-V makes 151 hp and 267 Nm of torque.

HR-V has modern Honda Sensing equipment which includes blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, autonomous braking, traffic sign reading, lane departure warning, etc.

Reports suggest that HACL will likely introduce the HR-V in Pakistan in its hybrid configuration, however, it is unknown if it will be a locally assembled offering or a completely built-up (CBU) import. That is why nothing can be said of its price at this time.

Via: carspiritpk.com