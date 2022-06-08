Mushtaq Ahmed Praises Ramiz Raja for Taking PCB in Right Direction

Mushtaq Ahmad, former Pakistan leg-spinner, has praised the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) efforts in improving domestic cricket despite the pandemic, saying that it will take more time but that things are moving in the right direction.

“Things are moving in the right direction. I want to give credit to the PCB for that. Despite the coronavirus for the last two years, we have created a domestic system which still needs some time from where young cricketers are coming.”

While applauding Ramiz Raja’s decision to increase the pension for former cricketers, Mushtaq added, “And most importantly, I want to give credit to PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, who has increased pensions by Rs. 100,000 for ex-cricketers.”

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced an increase in the pensions of the former cricketers across all the three categories by Rs. 100,000 under the PCB Players’ Welfare Policy.

In response to a question about promoting grassroots cricket in the country, Mushtaq stated that domestic cricket requires attention and investment and that the cricket board’s current approach will promote cricket at the lower level.

“This is the way to promote cricket. The more we invest or give incentives in grassroots cricket, the more fruitful it will be. So for now, I can say Pakistan cricket is moving on the right path,” he concluded.