Shadab Khan Takes a Screamer Against West Indies [Video]

Shadab Khan once again turned heads with his outstanding performance in the field as he took a stunning catch off the left hand to send back Shamarh Brooks for 70.
Shadab Khan has always been brilliant in the field with brilliant catches and fiery runouts. The star spinner once again proved himself to be the best fielder of the team as he took a stunner against West Indies in the first ODI.
UNREAL FROM SHADAB 😱@mnawaz94 gets the breakthrough courtesy a one-handed stunner from @76Shadabkhan! 💥#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/x2IlVnVuJW
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 8, 2022
Shamarh Brooks edged a ball at short third man off Mohammad Nawaz when he was batting on 70. Leaping towards the ball, Shadab took a single-handed catch on his left side to dismiss the key player.
It is pertinent to mention that this is Shadab Khan’s first international appearance after recovering from a prolonged injury. The vice-captain had missed out on the home series against Australia earlier this year.