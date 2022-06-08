Sikh Leader Announces Referendum to Separate Khalistan From India

Gurpat Vint Singh Pinnu, central leader of Sikhs for Justice, a US based Sikh organization and a lawyer for human rights, has announced to hold a referendum on 23 January 2023 in Indian Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh for a separate state of Khalistan in Indian Punjab while Shimla will be its capital.

Giving a press conference in the Punjabi language through a video link from the USA at Lahore Press Club, Gurpat Vant Singh Pinnu said, “We are campaigning for a global referendum to liberate Punjab from Indian domination”.

Sikhism has been made a part of Hinduism in India, he said, adding that Darbar Sahib was attacked on 6 June 1984. Our comrades bravely responded to the attack and found evidence, he further said.

“Today we are also releasing the map that when Indian Punjab becomes independent, these areas will be included in Khalistan. Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and other areas which formed Punjab after 1947”.

He said that 27 million Sikhs are eligible to vote in this referendum. In this referendum, all residents of the Indian Punjab including Muslims and Christians will be able to vote. Gurpat Vint Singh Pannu said that the independence of Indian Punjab is necessary for the independence of Kashmir.

He requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto that it was time for Pakistan to raise its voice for Sikhs like Kashmiris and give them moral, political, and diplomatic support.

Pakistan should recognize Indian Punjab in the name of Khalistan so that our case can be strengthened at the United Nations (UN).

He said that the Modi government is fascist; they tried to stop this referendum in UK, and Switzerland, and now they will try to stop this referendum in Indian Punjab. More than 200,000 votes out of a total population of 800,000 in the UK have been registered.

Despite heavy snowfall in Italy and Germany, Sikhs came to Switzerland to cast their votes, he said.

He said the 2020 referendum had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The London referendum took place in 2021 and is continuing. Aam Aadmi Party’s Kejriwal first got a chance to raise his voice on the Sikh platform in 2011.

No political party in Indian Punjab has supported the Khalsa movement, he told. Khalistan as a separate state is necessary so that Indian Muslims can be safe.

“As soon as the referendum is over, we will take our case to the UN so that the UN can be given a chance to raise its voice for the Sikhs and make them a separate homeland.”

The Sikh leader said that after becoming Khalistan, those who persecuted the Sikhs from all over the world would be found and brought before the courts for justice.