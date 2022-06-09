Mohammad Hasnain Picked as Wildcard Pick in The Hundred

Pakistan’s right-arm fast bowler, Mohammad Hasnain has been signed up by the Oval Invincibles for the upcoming ‘The Hundred’ in the overseas wildcard draft. Hasnain was picked up in The Hundred franchise right after his bowling action was deemed legal.

Hasnain is the third Pakistani cricketer to be picked for The Hundred 2022. Previously, Wahab Riaz was picked up by Northern Superchargers and Naseem Shah was drafted in by Welsh Fire.

Delighted to have secured @MHasnainPak for the Oval Invincibles in the overseas Wild Card draft for @thehundred. Coming back with a remodelled action Hasnain brings our bowling attack precious ball-speed & aggression. We’re excited by how our squad is shaping up. #TheHundred — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 9, 2022

The fiery pacer has played in various franchise T20 leagues around the world including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and the Big Bash League (BBL).

Hasnain’s bowling action was reported to be illegal during his stint in the BBL. His action was reported after Sydney Sixer captain, Moises Henriques, accused him of chucking during the derby between Thunder and Sixers in the 11th edition of BBL.

The 23-year-old’s bowling action has now been cleared by the ICC after he successfully remodeled his action. He is allowed to reintegrate into domestic and international cricket immediately.

The express speedster was too hot to handle during his BBL stint. He picked up 7 wickets at an average of 15.71 at an economy rate of 6.00 in 5 matches he played in the competition.