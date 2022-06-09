Wasim Akram Slams Trolls for Hate Campaign Against Hasan Ali

Legendary Pakistani pacer, Wasim Akram, has urged the Pakistan cricket fans to back Hasan Ali despite his poor performances over the past few months. Wasim said that this is the time to back Hasan Ali rather than discouraging him by passing derogatory remarks on social media.

The 56-year-old uploaded a video on various social media platforms to present his point of view on Hasan’s current predicament.

Wasim added that the cricket fans on social media go below the belt and start to troll players at the start of the match without even seeing how they are going to perform in the match. He said that Hasan has been a victim of social media bullying which has further demotivated him and as a result, his performances for the national team have continued to dip.

Former Pakistan captain said that Hasan should be given the room to prove his credentials and he will be back to his best in the near future. He added that Hasan had a sensational outing in the County Championship for Lancashire and earned plaudits for his wonderful performances in England. Wasim believes Hasan should be backed by the fans and the team management.

The Sultan of Swing further appreciated the national team for their magnificent run-chase in the first ODI and backed Babar and co. to win the next two matches and win the series against West Indies.

Check out the video: