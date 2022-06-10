Babar Azam Edges Closer to Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Batting Record

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s all-format captain, needs another century to equal former Pakistan captain and legendary batter, Inzamam-ul-Haq’s record for most centuries as captain across all formats.

The right-handed batter recently scored a magnificent 103 in the first ODI against West Indies, equaling him with Misbah-ul-Haq for most centuries as captain with eight, while Inzamam-ul-Haq has nine centuries.

Imran Khan, the former World Cup captain, has six centuries in 186 innings, while Azhar Ali and Javed Miandad have five centuries each in 46 and 110 innings.

Captain Innings 100s Inzamam-ul-Haq 133 9 Babar Azam 67 8 Misbah-ul-Haq 189 8 Imran Khan 186 6 Azhar Ali 46 5

Recently, Babar Azam has also become the only batter in ODI history to score three consecutive centuries on two occasions.

Furthermore, if Babar scores a century in today’s ODI, the in-form batter will equal former Sri Lankan captain, Kumar Sangakkara’s record of four consecutive centuries; he did it in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, if Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq add another hundred-run partnership, they will equal Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf’s record of eight century stands.

Babar also became the fastest captain to score 1,000 runs in ODI cricket, surpassing Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Kane Williamson, and Alastair Cook.