Pakistan Budget 2022-23 [Live Updates]

The budget largely focuses on Pakistan’s fiscal policy, which will strive to maintain Pakistan’s economic growth at over 5 percent, with the aim of managing falling forex reserves and controlling the balance of payments.

The four most significant D’s in the budget are debt, defense, deficit, and development. The biggest impact on growth from these budget components comes from development spending, while debt and defense are largely non-productive and account for around 60% of the budget outlay.

ALSO READ Govt Unveils Pakistan Economic Survey with Promise of Economic Stability Next Year

The budget 2022-23 is largely based on regressive policies where reducing inflation, the fiscal deficit, and the current account deficit are the key objectives.

Today, on June 10, the concluding month of the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22, Pakistan’s budget for the new financial year 2022-23 will be put forth in the National Assembly of Pakistan by the government of Pakistan. The finance minister will present the budget speech in the evening, and the decision to adopt the new budget will take a few days.

Follow the latest updates on Budget 2022-23 in real-time as they get revealed.