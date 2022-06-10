Wasim Akram Answers Why He Hasn’t Been Coaching Pakistan National Team

Wasim Akram, a former Pakistan pacer, is regarded as one of the best left-arm seamers the cricket world has ever seen. However, he has not been given the opportunity to assist the national team since his retirement in 2003.

Recently, the former pacer expressed his disappointment and stated that he has helped the team whenever needed, but the cricket board should be asked why they are not interested in my services.

While answering a question regarding why he is not joining the coaching staff of the national side, Akram explained “You should go and ask PCB, why my services are not taken. Anyways, I help them whenever needed.”

Wasim Akram has worked as director and bowling coach of PSL franchise Islamabad United and Multan Sultans in the past and he is currently the chairman and bowling coach of Karachi Kings.

The left-arm pacer, who is the second leading ODI wicket-taker, also stated that he has played a lot of cricket for Pakistan and that as a Pakistani, he will always offer his services to the national team.

When the former captain was asked to explain the reason behind the downfall of Pakistan cricket, he replied that Pakistan won the ODI series against Australia and chased 300+ against West Indies which means Pakistan is doing good.

“Are you living on the moon? Pakistan team is doing good, which downfall you are talking about? They have just chased 300+ against West Indies, won their last series against Australia,” he maintained.