Here is Why On-field Umpires Awards 5 Penalty Runs To West Indies

The second ODI between Pakistan and West Indies witnessed bizarre incidents, first, a fan invaded the pitch to hug Shadab Khan, and second, Babar Azam inadvertently gifted five additional runs to the opposition team.

While defending 276 runs, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was caught using one of Mohammad Rizwan’s wicketkeeping gloves to collect a ball, which was ruled illegal fielding by on-field umpires, earning the West Indies five penalty runs.

The incident happened during the 29th over of the West Indies chase bowled by spinner Mohammad Nawaz, Babar can be seen collecting a ball behind the stumps while wearing Rizwan’s wicketkeeper gloves, which is against cricket rules.

According to cricket law, no fielder other than the wicket-keeper may wear gloves or external leg guards. Furthermore, hand or finger protection may be worn only with permission from the umpires.

However, the incident had no significant impact on the outcome of the match, as Pakistan went on to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series thanks to captain Azam’s 77 and Mohammad Nawaz, who took 4/19.

Earlier in the game, during the 39th over of the first innings, a fan breached the security barriers and invaded the pitch to hug his favorite player, Shadab Khan, causing play to pause for a moment.

Pakistan and the visiting West Indies will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series tomorrow at Multan Cricket Stadium.