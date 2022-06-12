Govt Issued Grants Worth Rs. 831 Billion for Unbudgeted Expenditures in FY22

The federal government has issued Rs. 831 billion for regular and technical supplementary grants to fulfill unbudgeted expenditures including oil and electricity subsidies and procurement of corona vaccines, helicopters, etc. during the outgoing fiscal year.

According to the budget document, the government has issued Rs. 483 billion under four regular supplementary grants and Rs. 348 billion were issued under 42 technical supplementary grants during the outgoing fiscal year.

Regular Supplementary Grants

Out of total regular supplementary grants, Rs. 177 billion were granted to the Power Division for payment of Rs. 87.20 billion to IPPs, Rs. 61.54 billion to Inter-Disco Tariff Differential Subsidies, Rs. 1.71 billion to K-Electric for Tariff Differential, Rs. 26.5 billion for Incentive package announced by the Prime Minister regarding reduction in prices of Electricity.

Rs. 125.5 billion were granted to the Petroleum Division for payment regarding Prime Minister’s Package on Petroleum Product Prices (Reimbursement of Prime Differential claims of Oil Marketing Companies and Refineries through PSO Rs. 100.5 billion and provision of subsidy to LNG sector for Industrial (Incl. Zero Rated Exp.) Rs. 25 billion.

The regular supplementary grants were granted worth Rs. 122.6 billion to the Ministry of Health Services for payment of Rs. 25.55 for Pandemic Response Effectiveness in Pakistan (PREP), Rs. 85.1 billion for the COVID-19 Vaccine Support Project under the Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility and Rs. 11.96 billion for IVAC Covid-19 Vaccine Support for Pakistan.

The government also issued Rs. 57.90 billion were granted to the National Disaster Management Authority for the allocation of funds for Emergency Procurement of Vaccine during the outgoing fiscal year.

Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs)

The government has also issued Rs. 348 billion under the head of Technical Supplementary Grants (TSG) during the current fiscal year.

Out of total TSG, the government issued Rs. 44.3 billion for allocation of funds to NDMA for Emergency Procurement of COVIC Vaccine worth Rs. 44.,268 billion and Rs442 million for Pakistan’s Humanitarian Assistance to Syria. It has also issued Rs. 6 billion for the Improvement and Rehabilitation Programme of Balkasar-Mianwali (N-130) and Mianwali-Muzaffargarh (N-135) Roads and Rs. 2 billion for the Airport Security Force.

The government has also given Rs. 330 million for procurement of VVIP aircraft. The Defense Division was also granted Rs. 29 billion through TSG to Pakistan Army. Rs. 136.1 billion were issued to Power Division and Rs. 21.3 billion to the petroleum Division for the provision of subsidy to the LNG sector for Industrial use (Incl. Zero Rated Exp.) during the period.

The government has also issued Rs. 838 million for providing Rs. 338 million to the National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority and Rs. 500 million to the National Commission of Human Development. It has granted Rs. 5.41 billion to the Federal Board of Revenue.

The government also issued Rs. 745 million for the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Pakistan and for the Automation of Power of Attorney (POA) for Overseas Pakistanis. It has also issued Rs142 million for the Islamabad High Court Building and Judges Residences. Rs. 16 billion were granted to the Industries and Production Division including for Rs. 11 billion for the supply of Urea Fertilizer and Rs. 5 billion for subsidies to Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

Rs. 2 billion were granted to Information and Broadcast Division for the launch of the Comprehensive Media Campaign on Government Initiatives, Programme, and Projects under the PTI government, Rs. 3.40 billion were issued to Information Technology Division for payment of Rs. 265 billion for Pakistan Software Export Board and Rs. 755 million for the Special Communication Organization (SCO), Rs. 5 billion for the Population Census to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and Rs. 2 billion for the provision of the compensation package for the Chinese causalities at the DASU Hydropower Project.

The government has also issued Rs. 18 billion for SDGs and ERRA and Rs. 5 billion for the conduct of Local Bodies Elections during the current fiscal year.