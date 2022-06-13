Airlines Raise Fares by Up to 50% in Pakistan

By Rizvi Syed | Published Jun 13, 2022 | 6:13 pm
The national and international airlines operating in Pakistan have jacked up airfares by up to 50 percent, making air travel costlier.

Due to the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, fuel prices have skyrocketed in the past few weeks. The airlines that are buying expensive fuel have also decided to increase their airfares.

Under this spree, most international airlines have raised their prices by 50 percent on tickets for Great Britain, European countries, Turkey, and several other destinations.

The domestic carriers too did not fall behind and increased up to Rs. 30,000 for all flights going from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad.

Following are the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) fares for domestic and international flights:

International Airfare 

Route (round trip) Class Airfare
Lahore to Toronto Economy Rs. 458,716
Lahore to Toronto Executive Economy Rs. 667,000
Lahore to Sharjah Economy Rs. 113,927
Lahore to Sharjah Executive Economy Rs. 135,000
Lahore to Dammam Economy Rs. 135,222
Lahore to Dubai Economy Rs. 109,000
Domestic Airfare

Route(round trip) Class Fare
Lahore to Karachi Economy Rs. 64,150
Lahore to Karachi Executive Economy Rs. 85,930
Karachi to Islamabad Economy Rs. 46,600
Karachi to Islamabad Executive Economy Rs. 76,000

 

