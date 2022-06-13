Airlines Raise Fares by Up to 50% in Pakistan

The national and international airlines operating in Pakistan have jacked up airfares by up to 50 percent, making air travel costlier.

Due to the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, fuel prices have skyrocketed in the past few weeks. The airlines that are buying expensive fuel have also decided to increase their airfares.

Under this spree, most international airlines have raised their prices by 50 percent on tickets for Great Britain, European countries, Turkey, and several other destinations.

The domestic carriers too did not fall behind and increased up to Rs. 30,000 for all flights going from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad.

Following are the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) fares for domestic and international flights:

International Airfare

Route (round trip) Class Airfare Lahore to Toronto Economy Rs. 458,716 Lahore to Toronto Executive Economy Rs. 667,000 Lahore to Sharjah Economy Rs. 113,927 Lahore to Sharjah Executive Economy Rs. 135,000 Lahore to Dammam Economy Rs. 135,222 Lahore to Dubai Economy Rs. 109,000

Domestic Airfare