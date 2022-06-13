Former PFF President Calls Out Current Administration for Ruining Pakistan Football

Former Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President, Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat, expressed his anguish over the current situation of sport in the country. He declared political meddling in the affairs of football as the major reason for the decline.

Opening up on the crumbling outfit of football in Pakistan, the former PFF President called out the amoral forces of PFF.

“The youth of Pakistan is being deprived of playing football due to greed for politics and positions in the PFF that has taken football to such a level that football is nowhere to be seen in the country. FIFA World Cup trophy’s tour to Pakistan is meaningless as it is an exercise from which our youth cannot benefit,” said Faisal.

He also claimed that he worked for the progress of players in his tenure and provided them the opportunities to make Pakistan proud.

Former PFF President said, “During my tenure, Pakistan players were getting international recognition and signing agreements in different international leagues. Players were being trained in different age groups and Pakistan football had taken the right direction, but some people with vested interests not only stopped its rapid progress but also destroyed the future of many footballers. Our football can never progress unless these people set aside their vested interests and just start thinking for the betterment of Pakistan football and footballers.”

He advised the decision-makers to put the interest of Pakistan first so that the future of footballers in the country can be secured. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is currently seeing a ban from FIFA due to the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters last year.