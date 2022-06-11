West Indies Cricket Team Analyst Hospitalized Due to Intense Heat in Multan

West Indies cricket team analyst, Evanish Sitaram has been undergoing treatment at the hospital in Multan after he suddenly fell unconscious on Saturday due to severe dehydration.

Speaking to the media, the West Indies team spokesperson stated that Evanish Sitaram was dehydrated and was taken to the hospital for a check-up. There is no Covid-19 case reported in the visitor’s camp.

It was also reported that a large contingent of police had arrived at the private hospital to prevent any untoward incidents while Dr. Dijon from the West Indies team is also at the private hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that Multan has been scorching, with temperatures hovering around 45 degrees Celsius, and most of the experts have been opposed to moving the series to the city.

After facing the brunt of an excruciating heatwave during the first ODI, veteran umpire Aleem Dar walked off the field midway through the match and was replaced by fourth umpire Faisal Afridi.

Last week, a member of the production crew chastised PCB chairman Ramiz Raja for rescheduling the three-match ODI series in Multan, claiming that playing in hot weather puts the players and other officials in danger.

Pakistan has claimed the series by 2-0 while both the teams will face each other in the third and final match of the three-match ODI series tomorrow at Multan Cricket Stadium.