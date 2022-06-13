Islamabad Gets E-Criminal Justice System

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police and the District Courts of Islamabad have introduced the E-Criminal Justice System in the federal capital to expedite trials without the physical production of the Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs) in the courts of law.

E-Criminal Justice System would be initiated implementation on Tuesday, 14 June this week.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir, has termed the initiative as a historic achievement of the epoch to expedite the hearings of the cases for speedy justice.

He said that the decision in this regard was taken by the concerned stakeholders as the present judicial lock up (Bakhshi Khana), established within F-8 court premises to cater to 250 UTPs, fell insufficient as the number of UTPs increased manifolds. Besides, there is always an apprehension of the escape of UTPs during transportation. At times there are quarrels among the UTPs and others.

To resolve these issues, the district and session judges east and west decided that the UTPs whose challans are yet to be submitted may be brought/presented before the court through a video link from Central Jail Adiala for attendance through e-court to save themselves from difficulties at Bakhshi Khana.

This step will also not only save fuel consumption for transportation, deployment of the police force for this task, and avoid risks of any eventually during transportation of a large number of UTPs. The rest of the UTPs whose cases are fixed for evidence will be brought regularly so that their trial cases will be continued without further delay.

SSP Logistics, HQ, and SSP (Operations) have also been directed to take concrete measures regarding the production of UTPs whose cases are fixed for evidence well in time before the court so that their cases could be finalized without any delay.