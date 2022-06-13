Joe Root Surpasses Younis and Gavaskar’s on List of Most Test Runs

Joe Root has surpassed Younis Khan and Sunil Gavaskar as he became the 12th highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

Root continued his supreme form in the second Test match against England as he added another 176 runs to his tally.

The star cricketer has now scored 10,191 runs in his Test career in 119 matches at an average of almost 50. With this, Joe Root overtook Younis Khan and Sunil Gavaskar on the list of leading Test scorers. Younis Khan and Sunil Gavaskar had amassed 10,099 and 10,122 runs in their illustrious Test careers respectively.

Joe Root is currently on the 12th position among the highest Test scorers while Sachin Tendulkar is on the top with 15,921 runs followed by Ricky Ponting’s 13,378 and Jacques Kallis’ 13,289.