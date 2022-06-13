Mohammad Amir Rates Imam Above Babar in ODI and T20I Cricket

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir, has praised the in-form opener, Imam-ul-Haq, for his outstanding performance against the West Indies, calling him the best white-ball cricketer in Pakistan.

While quoting a tweet, Amir rated Imam as the best white-ball player saying, “Imam is the best white-ball player in Pakistan team.”

imam is best white ball player in pak team bro https://t.co/8M49wWOD66 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) June 12, 2022

Imam-ul-Haq has been in superb form since the start of the year, scoring two centuries and a fifty against Australia. He followed it up with three fifties against the West Indies, scoring 199 runs at a 66.33 average and was named player of the series.

After scoring 72 runs off 72 balls in the second ODI, the former pacer said Imam is the next big thing in Pakistan cricket.

It is worth noting that the left-hander is the third batter after Babar Azam and India’s Virat Kohli in the ICC Men’s ODI Rankings. The opening batter has so far scored 2,520 runs in 52 innings, averaging 55+.

With the brilliant knock of 62 in the third ODI, Imam became only the second batter with seven straight 50-plus scores in ODIs, surpassing many legendary batters.

Earlier this year, Imam became the first Pakistani opening batter to score two consecutive hundreds in ODI and Test cricket against Australia while he is the tenth batter for Pakistan to score a century in both innings of a Test.

Meanwhile, Amir was trolled on the social for not knowing that T20Is are also a part of white-ball cricket despite being a professional cricketer as Imam is not playing T20I cricket.