Pakistan Edges Closer to 3rd Placed England in ICC ODI World Cup Super League

Pakistan cricket team has solidified its fourth spot in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table after a convincing 53-run win over West Indies in the 3rd ODI at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Green gained another ten points and have moved within five points of England in the number three spot. Pakistan were in the 11th spot prior to the start of the series and have jumped a staggering 7 places after completing a whitewash over the West Indies in the three-match series.

The third ODI between the two sides was an evenly fought contest till Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan, took the game away from the opposition, both with bat and ball.

Shadab rescued Pakistan from a precarious position as they were struggling at 117/5 while batting first. The 23-year-old took on the responsibility and smashed 86 runs off 78 balls to take Pakistan to a challenging total of 269/9.

West Indies looked clueless in front of a much-changed Pakistan bowling unit with Mohammad Wasim Jnr. and debutant Shahnawaz Dahani providing early breakthroughs. A fighting half-century from Akeal Hosein gave the Caribbean side some hope but it was Shadab’s turn to bamboozle with the ball this time.

Shadab was named the player of the match for his magnificent all-round performance while opener Imam-ul-Haq was named the player of the series for his three consecutive half-centuries in the series.

Pakistan have three series left to play in the competition. Their next series will be against the Netherlands in August.

Here is the ODI World Cup Super League points table: (13 June 2022)