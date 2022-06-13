Pakistan Overtakes India to Jump to 4th in ICC ODI Team Rankings

After whitewashing West Indies in the three-match ODI series at Multan Cricket Stadium, the Pakistan cricket team has moved up to the fourth place ahead of 5th placed India.

According to the latest rankings, New Zealand, England, and Australia are 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively while India lost fourth place to Pakistan. As a result of the series win, Pakistan got crucial points in the standings which propelled them to the fourth spot.

It was the second consecutive ODI series win for Pakistan as earlier this year, Babar XI thrashed Australia by 2-1.

Here are the updated ODI rankings:

Position Team Matches Points Rating 1 New Zealand 12 1,505 125 2 England 19 2,353 124 3 Australia 18 1,929 107 4 Pakistan 19 2,005 106 5 India 22 2,304 105 6 South Africa 19 1,872 99 7 Bangladesh 24 2,275 95 8 Sri Lanka 24 2,086 87 9 West Indies 32 2,306 72 10 Afghanistan 18 1,238 69

The Men in Green have also gained important points in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Super League points table as they close the gap on England in the third spot.

Pakistan will be playing three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in August this year while the series against Sri Lanka is in jeopardy due to the country’s economic crisis.

It is also worth noting that Pakistan will host a five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against England before the end of the year.