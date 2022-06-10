Ramiz Raja Hints at End of Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Career

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has hinted that former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmad might lose his place forever in the national squad, stating that his career is in doubt because they have Mohammad Haris as a backup now.

Speaking to Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, during the first ODI between Pakistan and West Indies Ramiz said, “We have a new wicketkeeper-batter in the shape of Muhammad Haris. It seems that the career of Sarfaraz Ahmed is almost over.”

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Wants Haris Rauf to Learn Line and Length Before Playing Any More ODIs

Mohammad Haris, a young wicket-keeper batter, played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League and had an outstanding season. He also made his international debut in the first One-Day International against the West Indies.

Sarfaraz, on the other hand, has remained a member of the national squad but has not been selected for the playing eleven since Mohammad Rizwan’s return to international cricket. He also lost his spot in the squad for the ongoing series.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi Can Only Dream About Becoming PCB Chairman: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has been critical of Sarfaraz since before he took over as chairman, advising him to retire from Test cricket in 2020. Babar Azam, on the other hand, is eager to keep Rizwan in the squad for both red and white-ball cricket.

The former captain has represented Pakistan in 117 ODIs and has scored 2,315 runs at an average of 33.5 while in T20 cricket, he has scored 818 runs at an average of 27.3 in 61 matches