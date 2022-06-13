India Denies Pakistani Cyclists Visas for Asian Cycling Championship

Indian authorities have denied visas to Pakistani cyclists for the upcoming Asian Track Cycling Championships in New Delhi.

According to details, Pakistan cyclists are scheduled to travel to New Delhi on June 15 to take part in the 2022 Asian Track Cycling Championship but they have still not been granted their visas to travel to the country.

Secretary Pakistan Cycling Federation, Moazzam Khan stated that five Pakistani cyclists are scheduled to take part in the tournament but they have not yet received their visas with just two days left for them to travel to take part in the competition.

The 2022 Asian Track Cycling Championships are scheduled to be held from 18 to 22 June in New Delhi, India. The event will include Men, Women, Junior Men, Junior Women, Para Men, and Para Women competitions in various races.

This will be the fourth time that the event will be held in India since the inception of the competition back in 1963. The previous edition of the Championship was held in South Korea in 2019.