Apple to Launch M2 iPad Pro with Wireless Charging This Year

Apple’s next generation of iPads is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 14 series in October. These tablets are expected to be powered by Apple’s recently unveiled M2 chipset, which is present on the new MacBooks as well.

Other than the new and improved M2 chipset, the new iPad Pro is also expected to bring features like wireless charging as well as upgraded cameras. Older reports have said that Apple plans to launch the new iPad in the same size as before, but there will be new models as well.

Recently, a renowned tipster revealed that Apple is working on a 14.1-inch iPad Pro, which would make it the company’s biggest iPad yet. These new iPads will also offer the most storage and RAM on an Apple tablet so far. There will reportedly be 16GB/512GB base memory going all the way up to 4TB storage and 32GB RAM, which is what you see in PCs these days.

Furthermore, the lineup is also expected to include a new 11-inch iPad with no major changes and a 12.9-inch model with smaller bezels than before. Only the 14.1-inch iPad Pro is expected to have a next-generation Mini LED display, which is only available on high-end TVs for now.

There is no confirmation on any of these rumors as of yet, so we recommend a pinch of salt.