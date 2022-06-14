Babar Azam Sets His Eyes on Winning Next Two World Cups for Pakistan

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, has expressed his desire to win all ICC titles for his country, saying that while he is enjoying his form, it will only be useful if he leads Pakistan to world Cup wins in the coming year.

“No doubt I am enjoying my form, but with this form, my prime goal is to win the two World Cups for Pakistan in the next one-and-a-half years and if that happens I will feel that my runs are worth gold.”

Babar became the captain in 2019 and is taking the team to new heights. Pakistan defeated Australia in an ODI series, advanced to the T20 World Cup semi-final, and overtook India in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time since 2007.

The 27-year-old further revealed that it was his childhood dream to represent Pakistan in international cricket and help his team win all the titles.

“When I started playing cricket as a schoolboy the target was to play international cricket for Pakistan, become the world’s top batsman in such a manner that it helps my team to win all the titles.”

While answering a question regarding the hardship he faces as captain, he said, “I want to take the challenge because I am at the front. If I am in front, only then my team will follow me and that is the same with run-scoring.”

The No. 1 ODI batter stated that his performance is critical because if he performs well, the other players will try to deliver as well. He stated that as a captain, he is constantly working to improve his finishing ability.