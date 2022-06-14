HESCO fined Rs. 10 Million for Deaths in Transformer Blast

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on account of a transformer blast at Islamabad Chowk, Hyderabad on June 18, 2021, in which three persons died and four were injured.

NEPRA upon receipt of reports of the subject incident constituted a two-member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997 which investigated the matter.

The Authority issued a show-cause notice to HESCO under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997, and subsequently provided an opportunity of a hearing to HESCO. Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of HESCO, and relevant provisions of the laws, rules, and regulations, the Authority concluded that HESCO failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, codes, and manual.

The Authority, therefore, imposed a fine on HESCO. It directed HESCO to provide compensation of Rs. 3.5 million each to families of all three deceased. NEPRA also instructed the company to ensure jobs for dependents of each of the deceased’s families.