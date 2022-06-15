England’s Joe Root Claims Top Spot in Test Rankings

Following a brilliant performance in the ongoing three-match Test series against New Zealand, former English team captain, Joe Root has claimed the top spot in the ICC Men Test batting rankings.

According to the recent update, the middle-order batter has risen to the top of the table with 897 points, displacing Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne, who is currently in second place with 892 points.

The veteran batter, who was named ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2021, was also the highest run-scorer in Test cricket in 2021, scoring 1,708 runs, the third-highest total in a calendar year.

Root scored 115 in the second inning of the Lord’s Test and led England to a five-wicket victory, while he scored 176 in the first innings of the second test and assisted England in scoring 539 in their first innings.

Here are the latest Test batter rankings:

POS PLAYER TEAM RATING 1 Joe Root England 897 2 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 892 3 Steven Smith Australia 845 4 Babar Azam Pakistan 815 5 Kane Williamson New Zealand 798 6 Dimuth Karunaratne Sri Lanka 772 7 Usman Khawaja Australia 757 8 Rohit Sharma India 754 9 Travis Head Australia 744 10 Virat Kohli India 742

It is worth noting that Babar Azam of Pakistan is the only batter in the top four players in the rankings across all formats, while Pakistani batters occupy the top two spots in the rankings in white-ball cricket.