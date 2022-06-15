Pakistani Man Gets Tired of Inflation, Asks Police to Arrest Him

A poor man in Balochistan’s Jaffarabad, facing unemployment and inflation, requested police to put him in detention after feeling guilty for not providing necessities to his children.

As per details, a father in the Jaffarabad area of Balochistan requested the police on Tuesday to detain him because he has been unable to provide food and basic necessities to his children.

Upon inquiry, the impoverished man told the police that he was the father of five children and had been jobless for the past three days.

“I can’t provide necessities to my children and can’t see them hungry so I want to surrender,” he said.

After the police refused to lock him up, the man staged a sit-in outside the police station. Later, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station provided him with some financial assistance so that he could buy food for the children.

Earlier this month, two laborers in Punjab committed suicide due to poverty and unemployment.