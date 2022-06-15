Despite England Heroics, Pakistan’s Historic Test Record Remains Unbroken

England chased down a challenging total of 299 runs after a capacity crowd at Trent Bridge was entertained with brutal hitting against New Zealand on the fifth day of the second Test match, clinching the three-Test series.

While chasing the highest ever total at Trent Bridge, England lost the fourth wicket at 93 before the wicket-keeper batter, Jonny Bairstow, and skipper Ben Stokes delivered their best and stitched a valuable 179-run partnership.

England scored 160 runs in the final session at an excellent run rate of 10, but they fell short of Pakistan’s record of the most runs scored in a final session, which they set against Sri Lanka in Sharjah.

While chasing 302 runs on the final day of the third test against Sri Lanka in Sharjah, Pakistan had scored 195 runs at a run rate of 5.25, which is the highest runs in the last session of any test match.

However, England’s run rate in the final session of the match is the highest for a team in a single session, with New Zealand scoring 199 runs in only 24 overs during the post-lunch session on the first day against Australia in 2016.

England’s run rate of 5.98 during the 299-run chase was the fourth-highest for any team chasing 250 or more runs, with South Africa scoring 340 for three in 50 overs against Zimbabwe in the 2005 Cape Town Test.

Meanwhile, England wicket-keeper batter, Jonny Bairstow, who scored blistering 136 runs off 92 balls, broke Shahid Afridi’s record for the second-fastest hundred in the fourth innings of a Test match.