Mitsubishi is Reviving Mini Pajero as a Suzuki Jimny Rival

Suzuki Jimny has a strong appeal among enthusiasts for its retro styling, compact size, and strong off-road performance.

Seeing that as an opportunity, Mitsubishi has decided to revive the Mini-Pajero. Best Car Web — a reliable Japanese news outlet — has stated that Mitsubishi is currently developing the Kei-SUV and plans to launch it in 2024.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Increases Train Fares By Up To 15 Percent

The SUV will have a twin model called Nissan Kix — a Kei-SUV from the nineties. Both SUVs will borrow their engines from Mitsubishi EK Wagon or Nissan Dayz, that is, a 660cc 3-cylinder petrol engine. However, the 4WD variants of both SUVs will likely feature a turbo and an off-road drivetrain to compete with Suzuki Jimny.

It is unknown if the Mini Pajero will be made available outside Japan. However, given the international acclaim received by Suzuki Jimny, Mitsubishi will likely consider launching the Mini-Pajero in markets where Jimny is already popular.