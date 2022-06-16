Facebook Plans to Rival TikTok with a Major Redesign

Facebook’s top priority is to compete with TikTok. The company’s executives as well as Mark Zuckerberg himself have made that clear on multiple occasions. As such, the social network giant has now unveiled how it’s going to completely overhaul the app to take on TikTok.

The news comes from a Facebook memo that was shared by an executive and published by The Verge. According to the document, Facebook is working on a major redesign for its feed that will prioritize recommended content from pages, creators, or other people you don’t follow.

The memo, shared by the head of Facebook app Tom Alison, says that the company aims to turn into a “Discovery Engine” which focuses on recommendations similar to TikTok’s “For You” tab. These recommendations will mostly come from “unconnected content”, like Reels, and users will see fewer posts from friends and family. This tab will solely focus on your activity, similar to Instagram’s Explore tab.

The plan also includes bringing Messenger’s inbox back into the Facebook app to encourage people to share content from this Discover Engine.

It is unclear how long it will take Facebook to implement these changes, but from the looks of it, it sounds like a major overhaul that could take a while. Either way, we will update this space as soon as there is an official word from Facebook.