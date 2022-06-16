Jazz Network Down Due to Cuts in Fiber Network

Customers of Jazz, the country’s largest cellular operator, reported disruption in services across the country.

Some customers reported that their signals disappeared while others couldn’t place calls or use data services.

ProPakistani tried contacting the company for a response, however, officials couldn’t be reached.

A Pakistan Telecommunciation Authority (PTA) official told ProPakistani that the disruption in services of Jazz was due to a multiple cuts in the fiber network. The official added that the disruption is limited to the north region.

A number of users of Jazz also took to social media websites to report the outage of services. The complaints ranged from errors in connectivity mobile and internet to the disappearance of signals.

Baffled customers posted on the company’s social media profile, looking for answers. Some customers reported that there was no response from Jazz’s customer support helpline.

@jazzpk suddenly the data has disconnected & helpline is connecting but not responding. What's wrong please update?#JazzCrash #jazzsuper4gCrash #Jazz — Karim Mombani 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@KMombani) June 16, 2022

In F-7 no @jazzpk singles — Muhammad DAUD (@daud_khan) June 16, 2022

@jazzpk Is the service down? — Omar Arshad (@omararshad) June 16, 2022

Horrible service of @jazzpk . Total blank all of a sudden ! Where shall a customer go in case there is Emergency in Capital Islamabad not even in the Boonies ! Horrible Service! pic.twitter.com/PmVcO13O2T — Rezz Aly Shah (@rezzalyshah) June 16, 2022

@jazzpk has become the worst network.. there was no network in my city for straight two hours and i missed on so many important things during this time.even their helpline wasn't reachable,nd whn i could Dial the helpline no., They kept me on hold for 15 plus minutes nd still no — Sadixa (@SadixaSaleh) June 16, 2022

Some customers reported that they were without service for more than two hours.

*The story will be updated once the company issues a response.