Jazz Network Down Due to Cuts in Fiber Network

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 16, 2022 | 7:14 pm
Customers of Jazz, the country’s largest cellular operator, reported disruption in services across the country.

Some customers reported that their signals disappeared while others couldn’t place calls or use data services.

ProPakistani tried contacting the company for a response, however, officials couldn’t be reached.

A Pakistan Telecommunciation Authority (PTA) official told ProPakistani that the disruption in services of Jazz was due to a multiple cuts in the fiber network. The official added that the disruption is limited to the north region.

A number of users of Jazz also took to social media websites to report the outage of services. The complaints ranged from errors in connectivity mobile and internet to the disappearance of signals.

Baffled customers posted on the company’s social media profile, looking for answers. Some customers reported that there was no response from Jazz’s customer support helpline.

Some customers reported that they were without service for more than two hours.

*The story will be updated once the company issues a response.

