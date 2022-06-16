MG Owner’s Subsidiary Officially Reveals New Mini EV Starting at Rs. 1.7 Million

Wuling has officially revealed Air electric vehicle (EV) in Indonesia. It is a micro-EV that has been jointly developed by SAIC Motors and General Motors (GM).

Air EV is Wuling’s first international offering. The Chinese EV maker’s first micro-EV was Honguang Mini-EV, which quickly became China’s best-selling car in a short time.

Wuling Air EV places higher in terms of performance and features compared to Honguang Mini-EV. It has a 40 horsepower (hp) front-mounted single electric motor good for a top speed of 100km/h. Its Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery allows a range of about 300 km.

Wuling claims that its new GSEV platform supports internet connectivity, driver assistance systems, parking assistance, voice control, and other modern amenities. It is offered in long-wheelbase and short-wheelbase configurations. The long-wheelbase variant can accommodate four passengers while the short-wheelbase can seat just two.

Air EV will be offered as a locally assembled car that starts from Rs. 1.7 million and goes up to Rs. 2 million in Indonesia.

Wuling plans to go global with Air EV. It seeks to make Indonesia its distribution hub for the indo-pacific and middle eastern regions, which may be promising news for Pakistan as well.