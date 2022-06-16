Goods Transporters Announce 40 Percent Hike in Shipping Rates

Goods transporters have ceased operations across Pakistan and have warned the government of an indefinite strike following a late-night hike in fuel prices. The suspension, coupled with the strike warning, has caused concerns regarding supply-chain disruption.

Karachi Goods Transport Association Chairman, Rana Aslam, told the government to abstain from announcing such massive price hikes without prior notice. He clarified that the current suspension intends to gather goods transporters and devise a strategy to counter the ongoing inflation.

The association will consider going on a strike as operating under the current condition doesn’t seem practical.

In a recent development, the association has also announced a fare rate hike of up to 40 percent.

Fare from Lahore to Karachi has been increased from Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 110,000

Fare from Lahore to Islamabad has been increased from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 80,000

Fare from Lahore to Peshawar has been increased from Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 100,000

Lahore to Mansehra fare has been increased from Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 70,000

Fare from Lahore to Multan has been increased from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000

Lahore to Quetta fare has been increased from Rs. 110,000 to Rs. 140,000

Fuel Concerns

Last night, Federal Minister for Finance, Miftah Ismail, announced another increase in fuel prices. As a result, petrol price went up by Rs. 24.03/liter while diesel price went up by Rs. 59.1/liter. Following that, the price of petrol reached Rs. 233.89/liter, while that of HSD went up to Rs. 263.31/liter.

HSD’s price has witnessed a tremendous increase, which is particularly worrying for the transporters as their fleets run on diesel. This implies that the fare hikes will not only increase the transportation charges, but also the cost of goods.