Orange Line train overloads economy with a RS 6 billion increase in yearly installment loan

The budget reveals a 6 Billion increase in the yearly installment Plan of Orange Line Train at Lahore. People are showing concern as Orange Line Train at Lahore will become increasingly difficult to continue if its yearly monthly loan installment continues to increase.

Jumping from a phenomenal 19 Rs Billion per year, it has become Rs 25 billion per year. Sustaining such a costly project has become a challenge for the PMLN government due to the current currency devaluation surge.

Total accumulated loans owned by Punjab Government exceed Rs10.27 trillion.