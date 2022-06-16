PAC Demands Presence of The Big Three Carmaker CEOs in Next Meeting

In a meeting yesterday, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Noor Alam Khan put automakers and Engineering Development Board (EDB) on blast for not meeting desired quality and service standards. He also noted that the CEOs of three major car manufacturers no-showed the meeting.

Khan noted that car dealerships are still collecting ‘own money’ from car buyers. PAC has constituted a dedicated committee of 5 members from relevant ministries to ensure the fluidity of operations and prompt tax collection from the carmakers.

PTI MNA berated EDB’s inability to ensure the development and betterment of Pakistan’s car industry. He remarked:

Essential components such as engines and drivetrains should be made in Pakistan but aren’t. Furthermore, the overall quality of locally assembled cars is an absolute travesty.

Chairman PAC told the automakers and EDB to ensure that the cars are safe and well built. He warned car companies that if they do not recall and fix all vehicles with substandard seatbelts, poor brakes, and no airbags, he would ensure strict action against them.