DFSK’s Sub-Brand Reveals Premium Electric SUV Built With Huawei [Images]

China is one of the hottest EV markets in the world and a breeding ground for several up-and-coming EV-makers.

Chinese automaker DFSK’s EV brand Seres has revealed a new high-end EV marque called AITO, along with a new EV platform called Pure Electric Drive Extended Range Platform (DE-i). The name AITO is derived from “Adding Intelligence To Auto” to emphasize the brand’s inclination towards smart technology.

Seres has partnered with Huawei to incorporate an advanced Harmony Operating System (HarmonyOS) in its lineup of EVs. HarmonyOS is Huawei’s dedicated operating system integrated into the ‘Smart Cockpits’ of Seres and AITO EVs, including the M5 SUV.

AITO M5 is a midsize luxury SUV that competes with MG Marvel R. According to details, the M5 comes with single and dual electric motor configurations. Its extended range variant also has a 1.5-liter internal combustion engine (ICE) that will serve as a range extender.

The vehicle will have a 1.3-tonne, 200 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which, along with the range extender, will allow for an electric range of 1000 kilometers, the company claims. The price and launch date of the EV is unknown, but it is expected to be launched soon at a starting price of around Rs. 9 million, given that it is a premium electric SUV.