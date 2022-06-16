Petroleum Products Output Declines by 4.37% in April

The petroleum products witnessed a negative growth of 4.37 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis as their output decreased from 1.231 billion liters in April 2021 to 1.17 billion liters in April 2022, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) data, the petroleum products witnessed an increase of 0.33 percent as their output went up from 11.878 billion liters during July-April 2020-21 to 11.839 billion liters in July-April 2021-22. However, on a YoY basis, the petroleum sector witnessed a negative growth of 4.37 percent as its output decreased from 1.231 billion liters in April 2021 to 1.17 billion liters in April 2022.

High-speed diesel witnessed 0.69 percent growth as its output remained 4.626 billion liters during July-April 2021-22 compared to 4.595 billion liters during the same period of last year, and 7.34 percent growth in April 2022, and remained 493.331 million liters compared to 459.61 million liters during the same period of last year.

Furnace oil witnessed 7.76 percent negative growth in output and remained 2.091 billion liters in July-April 2021-22 compared to 2.267 billion liters in July-April 2020-21 and 10.43 percent negative growth in April 2022, and remained 194.938 million liters compared to 217.648 million liters during the same period of last year.

Sugar production surges

According to the PBS data, sugar production witnessed 39.42 percent growth as its output remained 7.869 million tonnes during July-April 2021-22 compared to 5.644 million tonnes during the same period of last year, and registered a 332.25 percent growth in April 2022 compared to the same period of last year.