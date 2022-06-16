Punjab Allocates Rs. 1.5 Billion to Resume Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme

The Punjab government has decided to restart the Chief Minister’s (CM’s) Laptop Scheme under which talented students will receive free laptops to help them with their education.

According to details, the provincial government has allocated Rs. 1.5 billion for the CM’s Laptop Scheme in the annual budget for FY2022-23.

While presenting the provincial budget on Wednesday, Minister for Finance and Revenue, Sardar Awais Ahmed Laghari, revealed that the Finance Department has allocated more than Rs. 485 billion for the education sector.

Of the total budget, Rs. 428.5 billion have been allocated for non-development expenditures such as salaries, pensions, and other expenses while Rs. 56.7 billion have been allocated for the development expenditure such as the establishment of new schools, colleges, and universities.

Rs. 421 billion have been allocated to the School Education Department. Of the total allocation, Rs. 382 billion are for non-development expenditure while Rs. 39 billion are for development projects.

Rs. 59 billion have been allocated to the Higher Education Department. Of the total allocation, Rs. 45.5 billion are for non-development expenditure while Rs. 13.5 billion will be spent on development projects.

Rs. 1.5 billion have been allocated to the Special Education Department while the Literacy and Non-Formal Education Department will get Rs. 3.6 billion for the FY2022-23.