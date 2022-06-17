Australia’s Amazon Documentary to Feature Historic Tour of Pakistan

The new season of Cricket Australia’s Amazon documentary is set to feature their historic tour of Pakistan.

The first edition of the documentary, titled ‘The Test’ was released in 2018/19 which covered Australia’s cricket summer with a primary focus on their Ashes triumph. This time around though, the main focus of the documentary is the team’s historic tour of Pakistan as they registered a 1-0 Test series win in their first tour of Pakistan since 1999.

Australian opening batter, Usman Khawaja’s homecoming tour of Pakistan, and Pat Cummins’ emergence as Australia’s Test captain are rumored to be the centerpieces of the whole documentary.

According to details, the Amazon camera crew including the project’s key cinematographer were present with the squad on their tour of Pakistan. The documentary is still in progress with Australia’s current tour of Sri Lanka also a part of the project. It is revealed that the documentary team is planning on conducting interviews with players back in Australia while they have already captured most of the content throughout the ongoing season.

The release date of the documentary is yet to be confirmed but it is expected to be released early next year. The first edition of the documentary which covered the 2018/19 season was released in March 2020.

Check out the trailer of the 1st season of the documentary: