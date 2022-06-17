Earthquake Jolts Northern Pakistan Including Islamabad, KP and Punjab

Earthquake jolts shook Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday afternoon at around 2:25 pm.

The earthquake lasted for a few seconds, causing fear across the whole region. The citizens were forced to run for safety, and away from their residences and offices.

According to initial accounts, the shocks were witnessed in northern Pakistan.

There are no official numbers from Pakistani authorities on the magnitude of the earthquake yet.

According to the latest reports, there has been no loss of life, however, the severe shocks are likely to have damaged property.

This a developing story and will be updated accordingly.