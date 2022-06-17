England Sets New Record for Highest Team Total in ODI Cricket

England have set a new record for the highest team total in ODI cricket by smashing 498/4 in their 50 overs against the Netherlands. The record came at Amstelveen in the first ODI between the two nations.

England have bettered their own record as they had posted 481/6 against Australia at Nottingham in 2018.

Coming back to today’s match, there were three centurions for the away side as Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler took the Dutch bowlers to the cleaners.

Buttler top-scored with 162* off 70 balls which included seven fours and 14 sixes while Salt and Malan made 122 and 125 respectively.