Pakistan Climbs to 3rd Spot in ICC ODI Rankings After 15 Years

Pakistan’s cricket team has climbed to third place in the ICC ODI rankings after a period of 15 years.
According to the latest rankings, New Zealand and England stay in the 1st and 2nd position respectively while Pakistan displaced Australia from the third spot after they lost to Sri Lanka in the first ODI.
The Babar Azam-led ODI side has displayed phenomenal performance in the format winning four series out of five. Last week Pakistan surpassed India on the ODI ranking after 15 years.
This year, Pakistan clinched the three-match ODI series against Australia by 2-1 and then whitewashed West Indies last week. This is Pakistan’s second jump in the ODI rankings this month.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|12
|1,505
|125
|2
|England
|19
|2,353
|124
|3
|Pakistan
|19
|2,005
|106
|4
|Australia
|20
|2,102
|105
|5
|India
|22
|2,304
|105
|6
|South Africa
|19
|1,872
|99
|7
|Bangladesh
|24
|2,275
|95
|8
|Sri Lanka
|25
|2,143
|86
|9
|West Indies
|32
|2,306
|72
|10
|Afghanistan
|18
|1,238
|69
