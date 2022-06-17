Pakistan Climbs to 3rd Spot in ICC ODI Rankings After 15 Years

Pakistan’s cricket team has climbed to third place in the ICC ODI rankings after a period of 15 years.

According to the latest rankings, New Zealand and England stay in the 1st and 2nd position respectively while Pakistan displaced Australia from the third spot after they lost to Sri Lanka in the first ODI.

The Babar Azam-led ODI side has displayed phenomenal performance in the format winning four series out of five. Last week Pakistan surpassed India on the ODI ranking after 15 years.

This year, Pakistan clinched the three-match ODI series against Australia by 2-1 and then whitewashed West Indies last week. This is Pakistan’s second jump in the ODI rankings this month.

Rank Team Matches Points Rating 1 New Zealand 12 1,505 125 2 England 19 2,353 124 3 Pakistan 19 2,005 106 4 Australia 20 2,102 105 5 India 22 2,304 105 6 South Africa 19 1,872 99 7 Bangladesh 24 2,275 95 8 Sri Lanka 25 2,143 86 9 West Indies 32 2,306 72 10 Afghanistan 18 1,238 69